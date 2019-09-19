Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 12,986 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 319.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 13,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

NYSE HUYA traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 4,200,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

