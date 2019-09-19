Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 505 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. 38,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,231. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

