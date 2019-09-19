Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,527 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 5,527.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 22,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other news, insider Tara Comonte sold 9,500 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $804,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $87,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 758,742 shares of company stock valued at $59,316,828. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

