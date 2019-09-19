Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in OneMain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $3,604,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $7,437,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.96. 20,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,514. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

