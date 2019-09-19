Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,653,000 after purchasing an additional 113,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 544,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. 460,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

