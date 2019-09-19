Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,670 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of APH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,925. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

