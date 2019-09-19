Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,516 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,219.86. 55,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. The company has a market capitalization of $859.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,192.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,166.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

