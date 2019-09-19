Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEIH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.