Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 3.44% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

DUG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Profile

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

