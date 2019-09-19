TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $390,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TNET traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.21. 89,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,963. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

