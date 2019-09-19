Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TBK. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.