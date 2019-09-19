Troy Resources Ltd (ASX:TRY) Insider John Jones Sells 400,000 Shares

Troy Resources Ltd (ASX:TRY) insider John Jones sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$42,800.00 ($30,354.61).

Shares of ASX:TRY traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.11 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 328,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.10. Troy Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.14 ($0.10).

Troy Resources Company Profile

Troy Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold in South America. The company primarily holds interests in the Karouni gold project located in Guyana. It also has interest Ohio Creek Prospect Guyana, which encompasses 28 contiguous small claim mining licenses represent an aggregate area of approximately 270.4 hectares.

