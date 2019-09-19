Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBI. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trueblue by 140.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $859.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

