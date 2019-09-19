TrueDeck Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $151,801.00 and $24,828.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00209025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.01216407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017891 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020349 BTC.

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

