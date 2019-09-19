Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

TPTX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 8,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 177,777 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

