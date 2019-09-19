Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.44. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,238,839 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.75 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,764,000. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 30,011,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 7,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,694,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after buying an additional 5,729,376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,769,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 2,081,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

