Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $261.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,526. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day moving average of $224.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $5,160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

