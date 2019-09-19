U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 205,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.