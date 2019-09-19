UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.18 and last traded at $159.17, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIEE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

