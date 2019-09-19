UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Up 1.3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.21 and last traded at $288.21, approximately 1,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.