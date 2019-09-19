UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSE to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,205.67 ($15.75).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE opened at GBX 1,228 ($16.05) on Monday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.49.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.