UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. 219,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,872,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

