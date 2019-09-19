UBS Oconnor LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,438. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

