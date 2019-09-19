UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.18 Million in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.23% of So-Young International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,890,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,439,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. So-Young International Inc – has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

