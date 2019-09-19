UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.21% of CDK Global worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 496,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

