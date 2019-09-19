UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.53% of Cardlytics worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $39.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,899,852 shares of company stock worth $90,003,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

