UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE CHH traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 227,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

