UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.5% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $12,121,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.87. 3,897,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

