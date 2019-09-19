UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.54

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.54 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

UCB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

