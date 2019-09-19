Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 393.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 173,605 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 12,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.28. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.