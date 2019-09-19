UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Insider Umh Properties, Inc. Purchases 17,810 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $562.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $2,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,297,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 147,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

