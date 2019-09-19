Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,073 shares during the quarter. Umpqua makes up approximately 2.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 3,046.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 5,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,510. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.