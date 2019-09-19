Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.83

Shares of Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $12.21. Uni Select shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 25,915 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47. The company has a market cap of $503.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$610.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$611.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni Select Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Uni Select’s payout ratio is currently 89.79%.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

