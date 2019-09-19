Unification Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,732.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $56,732.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00212819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

