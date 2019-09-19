United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 28,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 151,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares during the period.

SPMD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,126. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

