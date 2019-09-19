United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

