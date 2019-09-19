United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

