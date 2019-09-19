United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 522 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,058. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

