United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,962. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $136.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

