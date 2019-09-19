United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $12,121,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

