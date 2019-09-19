United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $91.35

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.40, but opened at $91.35. United Continental shares last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 3,435,603 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,330 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 59.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 643,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,183,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 17.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

