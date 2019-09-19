UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,753,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,667. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

