UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Reaches $16.75 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $503,014.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00208851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.01215912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017910 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

