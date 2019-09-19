Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $52,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,011 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $909.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

