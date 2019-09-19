US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Trimble by 541.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TRMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,400. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

