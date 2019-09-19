US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.97. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,276. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $137.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

