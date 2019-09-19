US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.27. 10,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,980. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.