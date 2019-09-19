US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 28,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

