US Bancorp DE Sells 2,846 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,248,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,112,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,454. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

