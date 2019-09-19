US Bancorp DE Sells 44,005 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 337,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,645,406. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

